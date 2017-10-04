WORLD CUP: Hughes’ Northern Ireland future rocked by injury

Northern Ireland face the prospect of tackling November’s World Cup play-offs without record-breaking defender Aaron Hughes.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of closing qualifying group games with Germany and Norway - and this week’s assessment suggested the calf issue may result in a prolonged spell on the treatment table.

Sitting on 108 caps for his country, Northern Ireland’s most-capped outfield player picked up the problem in Hearts’ weekend game.

His next international appearance would push Hughes past England’s Bobby Moore as the most-capped defender in home nations’ history.

However, it is Hughes’ current condition rather than place in sporting history which holds the immediate focus of Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

“We feared the worst to be honest,” said O’Neill. “Aaron being Aaron travelled as normal, most players in that scenario would just pull out.

“He had a scan on Monday and it showed something wasn’t right, it’s a big blow to us because we’re light in that department, with Craig (Cathcart) being injured and Gareth (McAuley) just back.

“It’s difficult to tell for the play-offs, I think you have to digest the whole scan when he goes back to his club.

“It’s not really our responsibility to get him fit, Hearts want him fit as well.

“He certainly would come into the doubtful category I would say, we’re hopeful that won’t be the case but it may well be within four weeks and he would probably be right on the edge if he was to make it.”

O’Neill will now turn to another experienced defender, McAuley, despite the West Bromwich Albion player’s lack of competitive gametime due to thigh trouble.

“It’s not ideal, he’s fit, which is important, he’s in good form, trained well, you can see he’s hungry to play,” said O’Neill. “We need him to play, Gareth has all the experience and attitude to come in and play in a game of this nature.”