WORLD CUP: McAuley’s goal to make history with Northern Ireland against Germany

EURO 2016 hero Gareth McAuley would consider victory for Northern Ireland tomorrow night against World champions Germany as his “biggest result in international football”.

McAuley has returned from injury for Northern Ireland’s closing two games of the World Cup group C qualifying campaign - with a trip to tackle Norway on Sunday in the aftermath of Germany’s Belfast visit.

Northern Ireland remain in the running for one of eight play-off positions towards securing the ultimate prize of a spot at next year’s finals in Russia.

A landmark victory at the National Stadium over Germany would prove vital in pursuit of back-to-back international tournament appearances for McAuley and the country.

The West Bromwich Albion centre-back made his debut against Germany in 2005 and views the nation’s perfect record on the road in World Cup qualifiers as “ridiculous”.

“That’s the challenge, these guys are on another level,” said McAuley. “They’ve got that much depth, that’s what you’re up against.

“How do you improve if you don’t challenge yourself against these players?

“Obviously you have the satisfaction if you do stop them or curtail them, it does make you feel good after when you think about it.

“It would probably be the biggest that I’ll have had in international football, the pure stat they’ve never lost a World Cup qualifier away from home is ridiculous really.

“It would be incredible.”

McAuley was part of the Northern Ireland backline that lined out against Germany on two occasions last year, at the European Championships and an away World Cup qualifier.

“We know we’ll have to play a counter-attacking style of football against them but in the game in Hannover we had more chances going forward than you would think and a little bit more care in what we were doing might have caused them a few more problems,” he said. “We’ve got that belief we can actually hurt them and it’s different in Belfast, tight ground, crowd behind us, nothing to lose.

“They’re talking about winning 10 out of 10 and it’s up to us to try and stop that.

“That underdog tag we’ve had forever suits us.

“We need a performance and a little bit a hybrid of the two games, where in Hannover I thought we were better than at the Euros.

“At the Euros we had a bit of luck and Michael McGovern was unbelievable on the day and saved us on numerous occasions.

“In-between the two would be nice and hopefully we get the result.”