WORLD CUP: Northern Ireland captain Davis determined to deliver against Norway

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is determined to move on immediately from a draining defeat to World champions Germany as focus now turns to Norway.

A 3-1 loss at the National Stadium at Windsor Park last night marked the end of an unbeaten home record over competitive fixtures spanning four years.

However, hopes of continued progress under manager Michael O’Neill on the road to Russia remains alive as a positive result this Sunday against Norway should cement a play-off position.

With Northern Ireland still daring to dream of a World Cup finals appearance, Davis accepts the importance of ignoring past pain in pursuit of future gain.

“The most important thing is we do not get too down about losing to a side ranked number one in the world,” said Davis.

“They are a top-quality side to play against, we knew that from the two previous games and they showed it again tonight.

“A double-header can be draining, especially off tonight against Germany, but we have experience of how to handle that situation.

“Germany offered a different and bigger test compared to what we had recently faced.”

Hopes of inflicting a first away defeat in Germany’s World Cup qualifying history were hit by an opening goal on 83 seconds - with the visitors ahead by 3-0 before an injury-time reward for the home nation.

“You have a gameplan which goes out the window in the first few minutes when they put one in the top corner,” said the Northern Ireland skipper.

“It’s very difficult from that point to try and press the ball, they are very clever and create overloads all the time.

“Out there it can be hard to figure out how to stop them.

“We set out to be compact and stay in the game as long as possible but going behind straight away made it hard to get back into the match.

“In the second half our use of the ball was better and with runners into good areas.

“I felt we created some good opportunities going forward without a final touch at times.

“We had a good chance which, if that had gone in, could have put pressure on in the final minutes, but it was not to be.”

REPORT, PICTURES &

REACTION IN PS 53-55