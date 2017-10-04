WORLD CUP: Northern Ireland joy for Jones after club pain

Jordan Jones spent time last year fearing for his career - now he is on the verge of playing a part in Northern Ireland history.

Minutes over the final two World Cup qualifying group games against Germany and Norway would complete a dream 18-month run for the Kilmarnock midfielder.

Jones made the move to Scotland in the summer of 2016 following a release from boyhood club Middlesbrough that left him “heartbroken”.

Now, having recovered from a sporting low, Jones’ focus is on achieving a career high.

“I was there for 14 years and then, in a 10-minute meeting, I got released, obviously I was heartbroken at the time but you get to learn that’s the way football is and no-one feels sorry for you in this game.

“I cried my eyes out for two days and thought ‘this is it, when you need to find out if you have character’.

“Thankfully, I bounced back from that and, 18 months later, to be possibly going to a World Cup and being part of this squad is brilliant.

“In those down times I would have started laughing if someone had told me I could have a chance to play against Germany.

“I knew I had the ability to do it but it was just about putting everything else together away from football and I’m glad I have.

“I think it’s a good message for young kids because it’s not just me who is going to go through it, tens of thousands of kids every year get released.”

Jones has also had to adjust to a change at Kilmarnock following the dismissal of a club manager in Lee McCulloch he considers “the biggest influence on my career by a mile”.

Tough lessons on the harsh reality of life in football have served to deepen Jones’ resolve to maximise every opportunity.

“I just had to get the club situation out of my mind straightaway and focus on my international duty,” said Jones, who was previously on an international stand-by list and part of the training camp process. “Even if I don’t play in the two games, if I give it everything in training and leave a good impression on the squad then that’s all I can do.

“I got called up to the training camp at the end of last season, but I literally picked up a knock in the last (club) game, then was on stand-by for the last squad.

“Anything can happen in football.

“It would be the biggest achievement of my career and life so far, just a massive positive, to get gametime.

“Even just training with the lads and seeing how some Premier League players go about their business is really good.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, I was absolutely over the moon when I got the phone call.

“I’m just delighted to meet up with the squad and it’s been really good so far.

“I had Michael O’Neill’s number saved so I saw him ringing and I forgot how to answer my phone, I was buzzing.

“He spoke to me and I tried to be as calm and cool as I could, but obviously I said how grateful I was.”