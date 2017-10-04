WORLD CUP: Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis ready to roll up his sleeves at Windsor

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis knows his side will have to roll up their sleeves on Tuesday evening and give it their best shot against Germany at Windsor Park.

A positive result tonight could help Northern Ireland claim a play-off spot for the World Cup Finals in Russia next summer.

It is will be a tough task for Davis and his men against one of the best teams in the world.

In their last two meetings the Germans won 1-0 at the Euro Finals in France and then 2-0 in Hanover in an earlier World Cup qualifying game.

They are undoubtedly a very good side but Southampton midfielder Davis believes they can get something from the game even though the odds are stacked against them.

“Both were very hard games with the quality they have.

“But I think we improved from the Euros for the game in Hanover when we managed to get ourselves in some decent positions.

“Its about trying to get that balance right. You can’t be open against them because they can cause a lot of problems for you that way.

“You have to be solid at the back and when we do get the ball we can’t over commit but we need to show quality in those areas.

“Against them before we have got ourselves in some good positions without getting that final pass right.

“It is very fine lines. We won’t have too many opportunities to attack so when we do, we must make the most of them.”

And Davis knows a positive result tonight would be massive in their efforts to reach the World Cup Finals in Russia.

“It would be huge in terms of seeding.

“We would be very unlucky now to miss out on the play-offs and if we get a good result against Germany it would put us in a good position to get seeded.

“So there is a great carrot there for us and on the night and hopefully the crowd at Windsor will make it another special evening and an uneasy night for them.

“It will be very difficult but if we do come off the pitch with a win it would be very special.”

And NI manager Michael O’Neill believes this could be a night that lives long in the memory and he wants the fans to get behind the team from the very first whistle.

“German fans are great, they come to enjoy the match.

“The atmosphere when you go to Germany is always top class.

“It’s going to be a really great atmosphere, we need the crowd to give us more energy, we need them to energise the team.

“The players will be extremely tired and hopefully they can draw on that energy.

“Our supporters have been magnificent through thick and thin and are getting their rewards for the downtimes.

“It’s very important we continue that strong bond between the players and the crowd and we have to use that to our advantage tomorrow against a very good team.” added O’Neill.