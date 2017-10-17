World Cup: Northern Ireland v Switzerland head-to-head record

Northern Ireland were paired with with Switzerland in next month's World Cup play-offs, but what's the head-to-head record between the two nations?

The teams have only met four times and the good news is that Northern Ireland have the edge with two wins, a draw and a defeat to their name.

The countries last met in a World Cup match way back in 1964 with each side winning their respective home qualifying matches. In their last competitive game, a certain George Best scored for Bertie Peacock's men in Lausanne in front of 22,000 fans.

Northern Ireland last faced Switzerland in an international friendly in Zurich 13 years ago. Three of the current squad featured in that game: Roy Carroll, Aaron Hughes and Chris Brunt.

Northern Ireland v Sweden head-to-head record

14 October, 1964: Northern Ireland 1-0 Switzerland, World Cup qualifier (NI scorer: Johnny Crossan, pen)

14 November 1964: Switzerland 2-1 Northern Ireland, World Cup qualifier. (NI scorer: George Best)

22 April 1998: Northern Ireland 1-0 Switzerland, International Friendly. (NI scorer: Darren Patterson)

18 August 2004, Switzerland 0-0 Northern Ireland, International Friendly.