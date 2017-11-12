WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF: Switzerland v Northern Ireland game gets go ahead

Stuart Dallas was fit enough to start for a Northern Ireland side that featured four changes for the second leg of their World Cup play-off with Switzerland.

Dallas arrived in Basel on crutches on Friday following a wild challenge from Fabian Schar in the Swiss' 1-0 win on Thursday, but he retained his place in Michael O'Neill's team.

While Switzerland were unchanged at St Jakob-Park, O'Neill brought in Aaron Hughes, George Saville, Jamie Ward and Conor Washington for the suspended Corry Evans, Conor McLaughlin, Josh Magennis and Kyle Lafferty.

There was a concern over the pitch prior to kick-off after heavy downpours in the afternoon, with ground staff needing to clear large areas of standing water as the rain continued to fall.

Referee Felix Brych conducted two pitch inspections as the rain continued to fall but, around 45 minutes before kick-off, it was confirmed the game would go ahead on time as planned.