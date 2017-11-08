WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS: Jamie Ward loves playing with Northern Ireland’s Premiership stars

Northern Ireland’s Jamie Ward is glad to be back in the mix for the two vital World Cup Play-offs against Switzerland.

Michael O’Neill’s men face the Swiss at Windsor Park on Thursday nighe before the return leg in Basel on Sunday.

A place in next summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia is up for grabs and Nottingham Forest player says playing with the likes of Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley and Chris Brunt has raised his game.

“It’s easier to play with better players. We have the pleasure of playing with Davi, Big G, Jonny and Brunty who are obviously all in the Premiership.

“They sometimes help you and make it easier. The ball comes to you a little bit quicker and it gives you a few more seconds to think.

“On the other side of it, we’ve also got the work horses who are in the Championship and League One that are playing 46 to 50 games a year. Not me – I play about 30 if I’m lucky!

“We’ve got that side of it, the work hard mentality and we complement each other really well.”

And Ward is sure they can qualify for Russia and prove that making it to the Euro Finals in France was not a flash in the pan.

“Yeah, every game you go into you want to prove people wrong because there’s always someone that’s doubted you. I think we’ve proved a lot of people wrong already.

“Hopefully we can take it to the next stage and get to another major tournament.”

And Ward confesses he didn’t hear that they had drawn Switzerland until later on.

“I’d just come off the pitch playing a behind closed doors game against Leicester away so I wasn’t really paying much attention!

“I think it’ll be a tough game. There are no easy games at this level, but it’s one we’d prefer.

“We’d love something heading over there. I think we’re strong at home and you’ve seen that over the last few years.

“If we play the way we can play, I don’t see why we can’t take a lead out there or at least a positive result.”