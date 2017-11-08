WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS: Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis expects tough test against Swiss

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis knows it will not be easy against Switzerland in the play-offs for a place in next summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia.

Davis and his men face Switzerland at Windsor Park on Thursday night before the return leg in Basel on Sunday.

The Swiss are a good side but Davis is sure NI can give them a game.

“I’m excited, really looking forward to it, we all understand the ramifications of the two results but it’s a great position to be in.

“We are exactly where we wanted to be before a ball was kicked in the group so we have it all to gain, we just need to go out there and show that intensity we have found over the years and continue that.

“It will be a tough task, they are a very good side but we have been doing analysis on them. They are very comfortable in possession and they like to build through the lines.

“We will need to be patient on the night and get that balance right.”

And Davis says they have done their homework on their rivals.

“We’ve done a lot of homework on the Swiss. Michael O’Neill is always well prepared.

“As soon as we got in he had little paper booklets made up of them with information. We will have specific meetings looking at their strengths and weaknesses.

“ We will know every detail we need to know and be ready for kick off.

“We get information on every single player in their squad and we will watch video analysis on them on how they attack and defend in certain situations.

“It’s a new experience for us all playing in a huge game for your country in a game of this importance.

“You can’t tell about the home or away first question until the game is played.

“The biggest thing is that even if we don’t get the result we want in the first game we must keep our head, stay calm and realise there is time for us to achieve what we want.”