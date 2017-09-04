WORLD CUP QUALIFIER:No party against Czech Republic says NI boss Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has warned the Green and White faithful that they are not coming to the International Stadium at Windsor Park for a party.

O’Neill’s men face the Czech Republic in a Group C World Cup qualifier on Monday night knowing that a draw or a victory will secure second place in the group and a likely play-off spot for the Finals in Russia next summer.

Many will be coming to savour the ‘party atmosphere’ if NI manage to get the job done.

But O’Neill knows the Czechs are here to keep their dreams of qualification alive.

“If they turn up for a party or not is their decision - there has been no invitations.

“It’s not going to be a party, the players aren’t expecting a party, we’ve nothing to celebrate just yet.

“We have to play a play-off game, there is a lot more football to be played.

“You have a responsibilty to write that. If we do get second place it’s a fantastic achievement, but it doesn’t guarantee us a place in Russia, hopefully you guys know that as well.”

O’Neill says his side have coped well with the rising expectations after the success of Euro 2016.

“There is always expectation, you don’t want to just have that one campaign.

“It’s no coincidence that if you can continually qualify I think you can continue to improve.

“It keeps everything around the national team positive and all the lads are up for this encounter,” added the NI manager.