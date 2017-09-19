WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Northern Ireland lose to Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland’s women were beaten on Tuesday night as the Republic of Ireland deservedly won the World Cup qualifier at Mourneview Park.

It was a disappointing for the home side as the opening goal came in first-half stoppage-time when Megan Campbell’s long throw was headed in by NI player Rachel Furness for an own goal.

Furness will be gutted but there ws little she could do.

It was Campbell who beat home keeper Lauren Perry with a long-range shot on 69 minutes to complete the 2-0 win - but the keeper maybe should have done better as the shot come from distance.

The result means Northern Ireland are without a point after two games , having lost Friday’s opening qualifier in Norway.

Qualifying will be a tough ask as the group includes top seeds Norway, and European champions the Netherlands, so Alfie Wylie’s side know they face a massive task in trying to make the finals.

The winners go through to the 2019 finals in France with the best runners-up taking part in play-offs.