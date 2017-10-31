WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Michael O’Neill looks at the fine margins

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill considers fine margins key to capping the World Cup qualifying campaign with a spot in Russia next summer.

As a result, his 27-strong squad assembled in search of success over Switzerland across two legs is something of a design by numbers.

O’Neill handed a recall to Rory McArdle for the first time since 2015 due to his sustained run of appearances at club level - with O’Neill counting on minutes as making a difference when Switzerland meet Northern Ireland in Belfast on November 9 before an away test three days’ later.

Jamie Ward and Paddy McNair return having each clocked up recent playing time on the road to recovery from injury.

“The one concern would be the number of players that didn’t play so, between now and meeting up on Sunday, we need to hope we are as game-ready as possible,” said O’Neill. “There is a full league programme midweek and the games at the weekend so it would be good for the boys to get minutes.

“Rory has played every game this season at Scunthorpe United so, in terms of someone able to come in off a number of games and lot of football, it’s an obvious choice.

“We know we have injury concerns in potential areas so it is important that people we have, if needed to step in, are ready to play, with Rory in that category.

“I saw Kyle Lafferty against St Johnstone when he scored a scrappy goal but it was the winner and it counts, then I felt he did well in the Edinburgh derby and again at the weekend, with reports good and a great goal.

“He’s getting that consistency in terms of scoring and close to double figures for Hearts which can only be good for his confidence.

“Conor Washington also scored at the weekend, which is want you want coming into these games in terms of people in form.

“Paddy has had these play-offs as a target in his mind, assuming we would get to this point in the campaign.

“It is important he is with us and his versatility is important to look at him to play in the back four or midfield.

“But we don’t expect Paddy to come in and be able to start, that’s not the intention but if he comes in to give us something for a small part that’s a bonus.

“We’ll see where Jamie is, the minutes he has played have been very minimal, probably in the region of 45 to 60 minutes since the season started, with three substitute appearances in the last couple of weeks.

“But we always know he is an option.”

Recent additions at international level such as Jordan Jones and George Saville have also attracted attention thanks to consistent playing time.

“Jordan Jones is one of those players catching the eye in Scotland, playing in a different role behind the striker,” said O’Neill. “Jordan scored a good goal at the weekend and he is a player who, through his club form, will push to not only be in the squad but a place in terms of coming off the bench or pushing to be a starter.

“George is playing consistently in the Championship, basically every game for Millwall, which we cannot ignore.

“He has very quickly come in and bulked up the squad but also that he can affect the team.”

northern ireland: Roy Carroll, Michael McGovern, Alan Mannus, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Conor McLaughlin, Lee Hodson, Paddy McNair, Daniel Lafferty, Rory McArdle, Tom Flanagan, Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Ollie Norwood, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, Paul Paton, Matthew Lund, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Jamie Ward, Conor Washington.