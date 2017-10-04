WORLD CUP: Saville keen to step into Northern Ireland spotlight

George Saville spent part of his time as a Chelsea youth player watching the senior squad take on Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions’ League final - now he is in line to share the pitch with some of those Germany internationals.

The Millwall midfielder is one of two uncapped players called up by Michael O’Neill for the closing games of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group schedule.

A Germany panel packed with Bayern players past and present takes on Northern Ireland tomorrow at the National Stadium and Saville is relishing any opportunity to impress.

“Everyone knows how good Germany are, the players they’ve got, the likes of Toni Kroos,” he said. “You watch them every week.

“They’ve got world-class players.

“We had a youth competition in Hong Kong at the same time as the Champions’ League final but we watched the game on television.

“I was also in an England training camp once when we were going to play Germany under 16s but it was called off.

“It’s crazy, football is such a small world, you bump into people along the way and Thursday is going to be a great experience.”

Saville’s only previous taste of stepping on to a football pitch in Northern Ireland was during a Milk Cup tour with Chelsea.

Now he could play a role at Windsor Park in moving Northern Ireland one step closer to the Russia finals.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family, it came as a little bit of a surprise but it’s fantastic to be here,” he said. “I knew it was a possibility but we never looked too much into it, we never took too much notice of it, until it got brought to our attention.

“When I was a little boy, when I was younger, I used to come to see my nan in Enniskillen.

“I’m really happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge of whatever I can do to help the team.

“It’s a great experience and a great opportunity for me.

“I don’t want to be here to make the numbers up, I want to help the team, push the squad, make it competitive and bring what I can to the table.

“Thursday night will be great opportunity, whether playing or not, coming on or not and obviously we’ll be trying to get something out of the game.”

Having shared a club changing room at Millwall with Conor McLaughlin and Shane Ferguson, Saville is keen to strengthen those links at international level.

“They both said it’s a great group of lads here, that it’ll be easy to fit it and everyone will make you feel welcome,” said Saville. “Obviously it’s such a good bunch and they’ve done so well in this campaign, there’s a good vibe going around at the moment.

“It helps when the camp is happy, it’s a good time for me to come in, obviously I’m a bit late coming in but I’ll do whatever I can to get us over that line into the play-offs.”