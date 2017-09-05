WORLD CUP: Striker Conor Washington believes in Michael O’Neill’s methods

Striker Conor Washington feels that Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is always spot-on with his tactics.

Once again O’Neill’s team produced a disciplined professional display to see off the Czech Republic, in another memorable night at the National Stadium.

For Washington, who despite not scoring, played his part in the 2-0 success and he believes O’Neill’s game plan worked again.

“Michael O’Neill has been absolutely brilliant,” he insisted.

“Tactically I think he gets it right every time. He has been great to me. I speak to him regularly and he has been great for my career.

“I thought we did really well in terms of stifling them. They had a lot of the ball but they didn’t create much and we got two goals from set-pieces which we work really hard on.”

The 25-year-old front man who made his debut only last year, admits international football with the Green and White Army has been great.

“Ever since I’ve been in the squad there has been a confidence that we can get results,” he added.

“Even against the Czechs we never got flustered when they had a lot of the ball and we executed our game plan to perfection really.

“It’s been brilliant. The atmosphere in the squad is quality and the banter between the lads is really good. You can see the togetherness on the pitch and we are delivering on the pitch as well.”

Washington returns to Championship action with Queens Park Rangers this weekend and but he’s already looking ahead for next month’s qualifier against world champions Germany, at a packed Windsor Park, before finishing off with a trip to Norway.

The centre-forward, who has scored three international goals in 11 appearances, knows it’s going to be extremely difficult against Joachim Löw’s side.

“We want to get results in our next two games,” he confirmed.

“We are in good form and don’t want to take the foot of the gas now and struggle for two games and then have to gee ourselves up. We want to keep our run going.

“If you look at the game against the Czechs the amount of possession they had was ridiculous, but Michael McGovern didn’t have to make a save and if he had to he would have done.

“We know what we are good at and obviously Germany is going to be really difficult, but if we can execute the game plan like we did tonight there is no reason why we can’t get a result.”

Washington, like every other member of O’Neill’s squad, wasn’t looking ahead to their possible Novemeber play-off encounters, he was just turning his focus to life back at QPR and next month’s final two Group C games.

“It’s straight back to club football now and then back with Northern Ireland again for the qualifiers with Germany and Norway. That’s where our focus will be before we think about the play-offs.