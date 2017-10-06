WORLD CUP: Substitute boost as Saville gains first Northern Ireland cap

Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville admitted making his debut against World champions Germany will live long in the memory.

The Milwall man, who came on in the second half, stated that boss Michael O’Neill told him to enjoy the experience against Joachim Low’s men.

“It was a proud moment for me and my family and I’m over the moon to make my debut, especially at home against the World champions,” he stated. “Michael said to go on and enjoy it.

“We were 2-0 down at the time but he said to enjoy the occasion and I was able to do that.

“The result was a pity but we were playing against the World champions so we can’t be too hard on ourselves.”

The 24-year-old also stated that sitting on the bench in the first half watching the likes of Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels, in particular, only made him eager to get on and help his team-mates.

“You sit there on the bench and feel a little bit helpless until you get onto the pitch but they are a top, top side and they showed that tonight,” he added.

Saville felt the atmosphere created by the Green and White Army was fantastic and he’s now focusing on trying to get a positive result in Norway on Sunday.

“The atmosphere was fantastic,” he said. “There was unbelievable support all the way to the final whistle and I think they were still singing after the final whistle.

“Our focus now turns to Sunday and another big game in Norway.

“We’ll put this out of our minds and put 100 per cent into the game in Oslo.”