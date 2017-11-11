WORLD CUP: We have nothing to lose says Northern Ireland skipper Steve Davis

Steven Davis admits Northern Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ as they face Switzerland in the second-leg of their World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

Michael O’Neill’s men trail by a single goal after Ricardo Rodriguez’s second-half penalty at Windsor Park, but skipper Davis believes all the pressure will be on the hosts as they aim to qualify for their fourth successive World Cup.

“We’re in a position where all the pressure is on Switzerland,” Davis said.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and we have to use that to our advantage. Maybe we were a little cautious the other night, so we have to be braver in possession and pressing without the ball.

“Of course, it’s evenly balanced at 1-0, a lot can happen in 90 minutes, so we have to try and approach game in that way.

“We need to get more pressure on the ball when they don’t have it and take more responsibility on the ball ourselves.

“It’s important we get balance right and I believe we have confidence to do that.”

The Southampton midfielder admits playing in a World Cup would be the ‘pinnacle’ for any professional footballer.

“Of course we think about playing in a World Cup,” Davis added.

“All of us as young players growing up have always dreamt of that stage playing at the World Cup.

“Without doubt it would be the pinnacle of everyone’s career. We understand the magnitude of the game and we put ourselves in a great position to get to the play-offs.

“We realise that we’re playing a difficult team and we have to go out there and give it our all.

“There’s 90 minutes left and we’ve got to try and cause them problems.

“We’ve got it all to gain in the two legs.

“It’s going to be difficult as their home form is strong, but we believe we can play better than we did the other night.”