Frampton: I'll beat Santa Cruz 'convincingly'

World champion fighter Carl Frampton insists he will defeat Leo Santa Cruz 'convincingly' to retain his WBA featherweight title in January.

The pair are set for a highly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and the Tiger's Bay man is in confident mood.

Carl Frampton in action against Leo Santa Cruz

Frampton and Santa Cruz produced an epic battle in New York during the summer and The Jackal is out to prove his success "wasn't just a fluke".

"I've been in camp for about four weeks now I'm in good enough shape and things are looking good," he told the BBC's Nolan show. "It's in the contract so I had to [fight] but I did want to. It was a good fight the last time and I enjoyed it. It was probably my favourite fight to date.

"I enjoy being involved in fights like that so I did want the rematch. I want to prove to people that this wasn't just a fluke. I am going to do it more convincingly this time.

Frampton defeated Santa Cruz in Brooklyn in July

"I don't think he is going to be able to do anything different. He's had 30-odd fights and he does the same thing in every fight."

He added: "I am preparing for a hard fight, for 12 hard rounds. I believe if I hit him clean and maybe plant the feet a bit more at times in the fight that I could get rid of him but I am preparing for 12 hard rounds.

"The atmosphere when I fought Santa Cruz in Brooklyn was incredible and there was a lot of people who travelled out but I think I could have done a lot more.

"We are bringing a hell of a lot of people out this time - more so than what went to New York. It is a three-hour drive from where Leo Santa Cruz lives but I believe that my support will outnumber his in Vegas.

"He is trying to call this a neutral venue but it is not really if you can drive from his house where we have to fly 12 hours. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be noisy."