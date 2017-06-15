Frampton v Gutierrez: Jackal up for Belfast clash

Carl Frampton is looking forward to getting the show back on the road against Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena on July 29.

‘The Jackal’ will take on the hard hitting Mexican in an eliminator for the WBC Featherweight World title - after losing his WBA World title to Leo Santa Cruz in January.

It had been hoped that Frampton would fight at Windsor Park but the two weight world champion says he is looking forward to getting back to the Belfast venue after beating Chris Avalos in his last outing there in 2015.

“I am excited and relieved to make an announcement and I think I have been keeping secrets from people asking me where am I fighting and who am I fighting?

“I am pleased not to have to keep secrets anymore and I am excited to be fighting back home.”

And Frampton says it was frustrating trying to get a fight made in his home city.

“We have tried to get them all. The Leo Santa Cruz fight was ruled out because there were was no pay-per-view dates free in the summer and the money he was earning in America just made it impossible to get him here. It’s just one of those things.

“Abner Mares is fighting Santa Cruz, so he was out.

“Jesus Andres Cuellar priced himself out of the fight.

“Lee Selby wasted our time. Cristian Mijares did not want the fight.

“We have looked at loads of fighters but this guy is a good fighter. He is an avoided fighter and I will need to be on my game and switched on at all times.

“And if I am switched on I think I box the head off him.”

Frampton says he still wants to face Santa Cruz before anyone else after his defeat to the Mexican in Vegas.

“Santa Cruz is still the number one target as he is the only man to beat me. It just depends on how his fight with Mares goes as that is a hard fight.

“But we also have Selby and Gary Russell Jnr. There are plenty of big names in this division and I would fight any of them but Santa Cruz is the one I want.”