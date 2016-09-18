GOLF: Ulster trio fire Ireland to world bronze

The performance of a top Ulster trio this weekend underlined Ireland’s place at the top table in world golf.

Scarva girl Olivia Mehaffey teamed up with Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson and Cavan’s Leona Maguire to deliver a bronze medal for Ireland in the World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico.

They finished the four round event with a combined score of seven under par when the best two scores of each day were added together.

“This week has been amazing,” said Mehaffey. “It’s always good to make history and to perform so well as a team at such a high level shows how good Irish golf is right now.

“It’s great to win a bronze at world level against the best players from their countries and I think it will take a while to sink in.”

South Korea won with a stunning 29 under total with Switzerland second on eight under.

Mehaffey has recently begun a scholarship at Arizona State university, where she says she is enjoying ‘world class facilities with a great team.’

Her first college season is set to begin this weekend.