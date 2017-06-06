'BOOM!': NI golfer Stephanie Meadow's tweet of delight at US Open qualification

Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow couldn't contain her excitement after she qualified for next month's US Women's Open

The Jordanstown native took to Twitter to express her delight after her play-off triumph at Hidden Creek Golf Club in New Jersey.

"Boom!!! 36 holes and a playoff later I'm heading to US OPEN," she wrote.

The former Belfast High School pupil was thrust into the spotlight in 2014 when she finished third at the US Open just three shots behind winner Michelle Wie.

Now, alongside fellow NI star Leona Maguire, the 25-year-old has the chance to show what she's made of at Trump National in July.

Meadow came through a play-off with Jacqueline Stoelting and Katherine Kirk having shot one-under 70 in the opening round before notching five birdies in a second round of 69.