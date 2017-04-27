Gareth Maybin announces retirement from golf at 36

Ballyclare golfer Gareth Maybin has announced his retirement from the sport.

Maybin, 36, took to Twitter to reveal the news.

"After a lot of thought, due to my ongoing wrist injury I have decided to retire from golf. The past few years have been challenging and allowed me to put a lot of things into perspective," the former Larne Grammar School pupil wrote.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, it has meant a lot. Any fun jobs out there for a retired golfer??!!".

Maybin, who lost his European Tour Card in 2014, was forced him to withdraw from February's Johannesburg Open due to his wrist injury.

The Doagh native turned pro in 2005 and featured in two Majors - The Open at Muirfield four years ago and the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010.

He played in the Irish Open at Royal Portrush in 2012 - a course he has fond memories of after winning the North of Ireland Championship there in 2002.

In 2013 he finished with a share of fifth place at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Castle Stuart after a final round 71 (-1). He finished -14 in a tournament won by American Phil Mickleson.



