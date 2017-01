Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell has been included in an initial 19-man squad for Great Britain & Ireland’s defence of the Walker Cup in September.

The final 10-man team for the biennial match against the United States will be announced in August.

Campbell won last year’s Irish Amateur Open title.

Campbell is joined in the squad by his four fellow Irish players Alex Gleeson, Stuart Grehan, Paul McBride and Conor O’Rourke.

The match will be at Los Angeles Golf Club on 9-10 September.