GOLF: Mehaffey and Wilson on Vagliano panel

Scarva’s Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson from Lurgan have been selected for June’s Vagliano Trophy programme in Italy.

The Great Britain and Ireland teams will compete across the Vagliano Trophy and Junior Vagliano Trophy events against the Continent of Europe at Bogogno from June 29 to July 1.

Mehaffey and Wilson will join the Republic of Ireland’s Maria Dunne and Leona Maguire on the senior panel.

It will provide a first senior call-up for 16-year-old Wilson.

The Junior Vagliano Trophy squad includes the Republic of Ireland’s Sara Byrne - plus Claire Coughlan-Ryan as captain.

The Vagliano Trophy dates back to 1931, with the Continent of Europe winners across the past five competitions.

The format is four foursomes each morning and eight singles across Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The junior format will be three foursomes and six singles.