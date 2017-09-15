GOLF: Rory McIlroy knows it’s all over

Rory McIlroy knows that after his second round at the BMW Championship his slim chances of advancing to East Lake to defend his FedExCup title are as good as over.

Yesterday he shot a two-under 69 to move to two under for the week. It’s a red number and his second round included five birdies, but it’s still 11 shots behind the blistering pace set by Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

“It’s hard because I know that there’s not much chance of getting in next week, but I still want to go out there and play well. I’m here, so I will try to do my best,” McIlroy said.