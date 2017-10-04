GOLF: Rory McIlroy looking to avoid first season without a win

Rory McIlroy is looking to avoid a first season without a win since 2008 when he tees it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

McIlroy claimed his first professional victory at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and since then has won every season on either the European, PGA, PGA of Australasia or Asian Tour, including claiming four majors.

That run will come to an end if he does not take victory over St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie this week, after a season that has seen him plagued by a rib injury he sustained last winter.

McIlroy admits his marriage in the summer has taken the edge off his problems on the course but he is determined to play well before shutting down for the season to recover from his injury.

“In a golfing sense it has not been the year that I wanted but a lot of great things have happened to me off the golf course and 2017 will always be a year I remember because of that,” he told a press conference at St Andrews yesterday.

“It hasn’t been the year I wanted in terms of my career but you’re going to have years that just don’t quite go your way. There’s some things that are out of your control. I’ve tried my best to play well and persevere and play through an injury and it just hasn’t quite happened for me.

“I think this year has not been anywhere near as bad as the year I had in 2013 and I bounced back from that year pretty well the year after. Hopefully I can do the same next year. I’m not under pressure to win. The result, if you play well and things go your way, that takes care of itself. But it would be nice to string a few more good rounds.”