NW200 Conor Cummins ruled out with wrist injury

Manx rider Conor Cummins has been ruled out of next week’s Vauxhall International North West 200.

Ramsey man Cummins sustained a broken right wrist in a crash at Donington Park last month and following a visit to his surgeon earlier this week, the 30-year-old has decided to skip the first major road race of 2017 to focus on getting fit for the Isle of Man TT.

“Everything is good but the injury just needs more time to heal,” said Cummins, who also broke his right wrist in 2012 after a coming together with Gary Johnson at Mather’s chicane, which ruined his TT hopes.

“I could come to the North West and ride round but I want to be competitive and win races. I am disappointed but it is better not to disrupt the healing process.”

Cummins was due to ride a Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock races for the Batley-based team plus a Supersport machine at the North West.

Practice for the event gets underway on Tuesday, with roads closing at 9.15am.

Meanwhile, Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop is confident he will be able to hit the ground running on Tuesday as he prepares to make his international road racing debut on the new Bennetts Suzuki.

Dunlop rode at the British Superbike meetings at Donington Park and Oulton Park to gain track time on the GSX-R1000.

After competing at Oulton Park on Bank Holiday Monday, Dunlop said: “For me it’s all been about doing more laps, just getting more and more laps under my belt before the North West.

“The bikes are working good. We’re still making changes, improving the chassis, but we’re doing okay and should be right next week.”

He will also ride a Suzuki Superstock machine plus a Yamaha YZF-R6 in the Supersport races.