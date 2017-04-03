Rory McIlroy reveals he 'wouldn't be fulfilled' without Masters green jacket

Rory McIlroy admits he will not be "fulfilled" until he wins the Masters and becomes just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.

After signing a 10-year extension on his endorsement deal with Nike, McIlroy will attempt to claim a first green jacket at Augusta National to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning all four majors.

The 27-year-old has long been financially set for life and is due to marry his fiance Erica Stoll shortly, but will not be satisfied until he joins that exclusive club.

"I'd love to give you an answer and say my life is already fulfilled, with everything that's happened, and everything that's going to happen in the future, by starting a family and all that," McIlroy told ESPN.

"But if I didn't have a green jacket, there'd be a tiny piece that would just be missing. It really would be. And yeah, I'd be lying if I said, as a person... I wouldn't be fulfilled if I didn't get it.

"I said when I was eight years old that I wanted to be the best golfer in the world and I wanted to win all the majors. I've nearly done all of that. There's one piece of the puzzle that's missing."

McIlroy's initial Nike deal included apparel, shoes and clubs, but the company pulled out of the club-making business last year, leaving McIlroy free to use other equipment. He told ESPN the deal is for 10 years.

"I've loved this company since I was a kid," McIlroy said in a statement. "I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."