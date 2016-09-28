RYDER CUP: United States captain Davis Love confident over choice to play morning foursomes

United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love is confident he has not put his team at a disadvantage by opting to play morning foursomes at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The host skipper traditionally makes the choice in which order to play foursomes and fourballs on the opening two days.

In 2014 Paul McGinley went for fourballs in the morning - which they lost 5-3 - and foursomes in the afternoon - which they won 7-1 as America managed just two halved matches.

Despite that hammering on the Friday and Saturday afternoons, Love has opted to go with that format first - as he did when he was captain in 2012 when Europe staged their miraculous last-day comeback at Medinah.

“It’s really logistics and it just plays so much faster, gets us done before lunch,” he said.

“But we feel like it’s a great format for us. I don’t know what the actual numbers are overall but we like that format.

“This team didn’t play in 2014. This team’s never played together before so we’re really not looking at what they have done in the past.

“We’re just looking to the future right now and not looking at the past.

“A lot of the stats that I get I just throw them out because we’ve kind of got a good, fresh attitude right now.”

Love claims he learned much from the defeat four years ago and has strengthened in key areas, mainly in terms of his backroom staff of which there are now five vice-captains after world number seven Bubba Watson was added on Monday after missing out on the final wildcard selection.

“In 2012 I was new to the job. It was my first time and everything was fresh and new,” he explained.

“This time I kind of know the system. I’ve done it once before but it’s a little different this time.

“I think we have a fresher attitude and I’ve got a better support team around me.

“I’ve obviously had Tiger (Woods), Steve (Stricker), Jim (Furyk) and Tom (Lehman) for over a year as my assistant captains and we’ve been working real hard on a game plan and preparation.

“I think we are just a little bit more prepared this time than we were in 2012 and we’ve all got a lot more miles under our belt and can handle really any situation than probably we could in 2012.

“If we get four ahead or two behind or whatever we’ve got it a little more figured out, I think, than we did in 2012.”