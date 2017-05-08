VIDEO: Newlywed Rory McIlroy back on the golf course

Newlywed Northern Ireland golfer, Rory McIlroy, is back on the putting greens after tying the knot last month.

Hollywood born, McIlroy, Tweeted a slow-motion video of his golf swing on Sunday.

At the time of publishing, the 10 second clip had been viewed more than 250,000 times.

"Back on the range and ready for next week's @THEPLAYERSChamp," Tweeted McIlroy to his 3.13 million followers on Twitter.

Twenty-eight year-old, McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, tied the knot in Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo last month.