ATHLETICS: Bangor 10K Classic Road Race looks set to break records

The Bangor 10K Classic Road Race in association with George Best City Airport is set for a record breaking year and there is still time for runners to enter.

The event on the 30th of this month has already got record participants as Belfast City Airport has joined with race organisers North Down Athletics Club and Ards and North Down Borough Council in a final call for runners to sign up.

Online registration is open until the 24th with paper entries subject to capacity taken on the morning.

The Airport has partnered with the Club and Council to support the race for the next three years as part of its wider community support strategy.

Over 800 athletes from elite to fun runners are expected to compete on this spectacular course. Paul Pollock and Laura Graham won last time.

Laura is expected to return along with hopefully Stephen Scullion and Mark McKinstry.

The prize fund is in excess of £3,000 including special running kit sponsored by Pure Running.

Valerie McDonagh, Chairperson for North Down Athletics Club said: “Three weeks before race day it is wonderful to already have a record number of entrants registered to run in the Bangor 10K in association with Belfast City Airport. Due to the Airport being the new title sponsor we have been able to significantly enhance the profile of an event that already had a strong pedigree and rich history spanning over 30 years.”

Rory Goldring, Airport Fire Service Crew Commander at Belfast City Airport said: “Belfast City Airport is delighted to partner with North Down Athletics Club by sponsoring the Bangor 10K for the next three years and we want runners of all abilities to sign up and take part. It’s fantastic to see the increased numbers already.”

“It is an honour to be able to support an event that has such a strong history in our local community and which attracts such a strong field of runners who enjoy the scenic route. I would encourage runners to get online and register now.”

The superbly organised race is an outstanding jewel in the autumn calendar and is expected to produce a close competitive spectacle for the large crowd.