ATHLETICS: Forest Park wins for Don Travers and Cathy McCourt

Don Travers and Cathy McCourt justified their favourites rankings by scoring victories in the sixth race of the Born 2 Run Series at Gosford Forest Park.

Travers, from Newry, was given a hard chase by former junior champion Wesley McDowell of Dromore before crossing the line with a 29 seconds advantage.

Ultra distance star Martin Rea of North Belfast ran strongly to come third ahead of Nial Porter, Oliver Cook and Jamie Brannigan.

Cathy McCourt and Louise Smith have been performing well in the Series to date and they were again the top two with Cathy again running out the winner by just over half a minute over her North Belfast rival.

Another former junior champion, Laura Bickerstaff of Dromore, took third place with Amy Lavery next.

Joseph Linton from Foyle Valley won the associated 5k event with Ann Terek taking the ladies from City of Lisburn team mate Lynn Lyness.

There was a massive 533 finishers in the 10k with 142 crossing the line in the 5k event.

Meanwhile, Rachel Gibson took the bronze medal in the AAI National Intermediate Cross Country at Tuam, Galway.

The North Down athlete finished behind winner Aoife Cooke.

John Black in 13th was joined by Philip Goss 15th, Eamon White 16th and Andrew Considine 22nd as North Belfast claimed silver in the team category.