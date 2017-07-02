ATHLETICS: Kevin Maunsell wins at Ards Half Marathon

Kevin Maunsell came,saw and conquered as he claimed victory at the 10th Ards Half Marathon.

The Clonmel athlete was a surprise entry but wasted no time in stamping his authority.

By half distance he had a 33 second advantage over defending champion Mark McKinstry and went on to win by just over a minute.

Neil Weir was a good third ahead of John Craig,Philip Goss and Jamie Budde.

Gladys Ganiel repeated her Lisburn success in the Ladies

She led for most of the way after Amy Bulman started quickly.

Amy was again second with former winner Catriona Jennings taking bronze.

Louise Smith,Sarah Jane Guiney and Susan Smyth made up the top six.

Paul Hannon won an exciting Wheelchair race just in front of Jim Corbett.

Regent House with 839 points took the major honours at the YDL finals at the Mary Peters Track.

Ballymena and Antrim 807,City of Derry 645 and City of Lisburn 644 followed them home.

The Ballymena and Antrim U15 4x100 relay squad ran 46.93 to break the meet record standing to Annadale since 1993.