ATHLETICS: Mark McKinstry and Jessica Craig are ones to beat at Moira cross Country

Mark McKinstry and Jessica Craig should start favourites for Saturday’s Moira Cross Country promoted by the City of Lisburn AC.

McKinstry from North Belfast won at Comber and came first with Seamus Lynch in the Castlewellan Pairs Cracker and is always in the front of the group.

Lynch - the Cookstown winner - Newcastle team mate David O’Flaherty,Gerard Heaney and Neil Weir will all be challenging for medal positions.

The race was cancelled last time due to flooding but in 2015 Chrity Conlon from Beechmount - the multi age group champion - won from the promoting clubs Chris Madden and they can be prominent again along with Gary Morrow and possibly Jonny Whan, James Edgar and Stuart Kennedy.

North Down athletes Jessica Craig and Rachel Gibson look good in the Ladies. Jessica came first at Comber,Cookstown and Ballyclare with Rachel taking three silvers. Amy Bulman has placed third on three occasions this season and will feature along with home girl Zoe Carruthers.

2015 winner Heather Foley,former NI Champion Suzanne Higgins,Jodi Smith,Gerrie Short - third last time - and Catherine Diver are others to consider.

The programme opens with Primary races at 11 45 with Senior and Masters Ladiesthree3 miles at 1pm and senior and Masters Men 4miles at 1 25

Local Olympians Kerry O’Flaherty and Ciara Mageean join Jown Travers and Kieran Kelly in the Irish Relay team at Saturday’s Great Edinburgh Cross Country. They face sides from USA,Europe,GB,England,Scotland and Wales.

Double European Champion Fionnuala Britton is in the Women’s International.