ATHLETICS: Paul Pollock claims Greencastle title

Paul Pollock showed his Olympic class with a smashing victory in the 31st Greencastle 5 Miles Road Race in County Tyrone.

The Rio marathon star went to the front right from the gun in the race which attracted a huge 1,100 strong field in cold but good conditions.

They went through the first mile well under five minutes with Pollock leading from Paddy Hamilton, Conan McCaughey and Andrew Annett. Favourite Catherine Whoriskey was heading the ladies.

At three miles Pollock blasted through in 14 minutes 09 inside his own course record schedule. Hamilton was still second with McCaughey and Annett disputing third ahead of Gerard Heaney.

Pollock was on his own as he reached the long hill in the fourth mile and was able to cruise home to win by 33 seconds from Hamilton in a time just short of his record.

McCaughey came a very close up third with Annett fourth for the second year in a row ahead of Heaney, Lindsay Gordon, John Lenihan and Michael Crawley.

Dillon Carolan and Gavin McCaffrey were top junior with Omagh winning the team prize.

Northern Ireland 10,000 champion Catherine Whoriskey increased her advantage all the way to cross the line 44 seconds before Olympic marathon girl Catriona Jennings.

Catherine had only 10 men ahead of her as she finished just 13 seconds outside the record set by Ann-Marie McGlynn last year.

Cathy McCourt was a good third with Michele Sturm and Scottish visitor Eilis McKechnie next. Acorns won the team.

Meanwhile sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will face the best sprinter in the world, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, over 60m at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on 18 February.

Dina Asher-Smith said: “I can’t wait. The race is always high quality and I am looking forward to it.”