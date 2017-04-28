BADMINTON: Ulster pair create Irish history

A Donegal duo have sealed Irish badminton’s first ever medal at the European Badminton Championships.

Brother and sister pairing Sam and Chloe Magee made history when they ensured that they will return home from Denmark with at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles yesterday.

They saw off the number four seeds and former European gold medallists Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezba Zieba of Poland.

It was a game that either side could have won and it proved to be very close throughout.

The first game came down to the wire but Sam and Chloe kept their composure and won 22-20.

They weren’t to have it all their own way in the second as the Polish pair fought back and managed to steal that game 21-17 to set up a nail-biting decider.

Not to be shaken though, Sam and Chloe went out and gave it everything in the final game as they dominated, eventually winning 21-12.

Chloe became the first Irish woman to win an Olympic Games match in 2008 in Beijing.