Belfast Giants award Colin Shields a testimonial

The Stena Line Belfast Giants and Odyssey Trust are proud to announce that they have awarded a Testimonial to Colin Shields at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Tuesday 21st November 2017.

The testimonial, sponsored by A View From The Bridge, Peninsula Care and Taylor Construction, will be Belfast Giants vs Colin Shields All-Stars and is in recognition of Colin’s outstanding service to the organisation since joining in the 2005/06 season.

Shields is both the Giants all-time leading goal scorer and points scorer, playing in 517 games (2nd overall), posting 208 goals and 351 assists - good for an impressive 559 points overall for the organisation. During his time in Belfast Shields has posted 204 PIMs (24th), 3 Fighting Majors, 40 Powerplay Goals (2nd) and 10 Shorthanded Goals (1st).

In the most recent season, 2016/17, Shields was named by the Elite League as the ‘Best British Player’ thanks to 29 goals and 27 assists in 67 games played.

Shields, 37 who hails from Glasgow, was selected 195th overall in the 2000 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Team GB regular played his first season as a Giant in 2005/06 - winning his first Elite League title with the organisation, before going on to win the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup in 2009, the 2010 Playoff championship before lifting the league trophy once more in 2013/14.

Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey Operations, on the announcement of Colin Shields’s testimonial: “It is great that Colin will be honoured with a testimonial in November. During his time in Belfast, he has become one of the top British players in the Elite League.

“Colin has played a part of some of the most famous moments in Giants history, including the 2010 Playoff championship as well as the Elite League titles in 2006 and 2014. It is also fitting that Colin’s alma mater, the University of Maine, will be in Belfast preparing for the 2017 Friendship Four at the same time as his testimonial.”

Ticket prices are £10-Adult and £5-Concession/Child and will go on sale Saturday 22nd April from The SSE Arena Box Office as well as online with Ticketmaster.

Fans who purchase a 2017/18 Giants Season Ticket before 6pm on Tuesday 18th April can buy their seat for Colin Shields testimonial directly from the Box Office until Tuesday 31st October, 5pm.

Colin is expected to soon announce his first “signings” for his team that will take on the 2017/18 Belfast Giants in a fun filled evening on Tuesday 21st November 2017. Details will be released in due course.