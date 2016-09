Bethany Firth will look to win a third gold medal at the Paralympics in Rio on Wednesday night after qualifying third fastest for the S14 100m breaststroke final.

Firth’s winning heat time of 1:18.19 was over five seconds slower than fastest qualifier Michelle Alonso Morales from Spain (1:13.05) - so she will be up against it in the final.

Firth successfully defended her 100m backstroke title in Rio last Thursday and also clinched 200m freestyle gold on Sunday.