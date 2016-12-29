DARTS: Gurney through to World Championship quarter-finals

Daryl Gurney is through to the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship.

The Tullyally man teed up a tie against either world number one Michael van Gerwen or Darren Webster as he edged through a tense last 16 encounter at Alexandra Palace on Thursday afternoon, seeing off Mark Webster 4-3.

The world number 24 was playing in the third round for the first time and has put his name alongside Gary Anderson and Raymon van Barneveld in the last eight.

Gurney threw seven maximums in an average of 92.33 to see off Welsh man Webster. Gurney lost the first set before hitting a purple patch and racing 3-1 ahead. Webster came back to send the match into a deciding set, in which Gurney held his nerve to with 3-1.