Duffy aiming to add to strong run with cup glory

Conor Duffy, Mark McKinstry and Seamus Lynch head the list of favourites for the Malcolm Cup cross-country.

Today’s event - promoted by Annadale Striders - will take place in Ballyclare’s Sixmilewater Park.

Conor Duffy. Pic by Sportsfile.

Glaslough’s Duffy steps up as current Irish 5,000m champion aiming to add to a tally of wins on the course that includes the McConnell Shield, plus Rostrevor success.

McKinstry, the North Belfast runner, looked strong when scoring at Comber before third in the McConnell Shield, with Newcastle’s Lynch a recent runner-up on two fronts and Cookstown winner.

Neil Johnston, David O’Flaherty, Andrew Annett, John Black, Philip Goss and James Hamilton are also set to impress.

North Belfast and Newcastle should head the squad scoreboards - with North Down, Acorns, Springwell and Ballymena Runners also prominent.

North Down’s Jessica Craig can clock up a third victory - following glory around Cookstown and Comber - with team-mate Rachel Gibson out to improve her run of three runner-up placings.

Catherine Whoriskey from City of Derry Spartans enjoyed a McConnell Shield win and finished 10th over the weekend Nationals, with Dromore’s Rebecca Henderson setting the standard around Rostrevor.

Amy Bulman, Zoe Carruthers, Jodi Smith, Marina Murphy and Karen Alexander are also tipped for form. The leading teams should be North Down, Acorns, City of Derry and Ballymena Runners.

The 10-race programme opens at 1 o’clock.