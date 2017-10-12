Excellent day for Enda at Ecclesville

Strule Valley Riding Club held an indoor two-phase show recently in Ecclesville, Fintona.

Emily Hopton-Brown and My Lucky Day were the winners of the 60cm class. Melissa Dilworth and Poppy claimed the 70cm crown while Mandy McQuade and Rosie took the honours over 80cm.

There was double delight for Enda Friel and Bob as they had a successful show winning both the 90cm and 1 metre classes.

Organisers would like to thank all those who came along to compete.

The club would also like to thank Raymond Caldwell for building a flowing course, Chris Bogle for judging, Sean Molloy for providing refreshments and to anyone else who helped in any way.

Thanks also to the sponsors Bailey’s Horse Feeds, The Village Inn Killyclogher and Craigantlet House Stables for the prizes for first place.

Results - Sunday 24th

September 2017

60cm: 1st – My Lucky Day and Emily Hopton Brown; 2nd – Woody and Fergal McKinney; 3rd – Rosie and Kamryn McQuade.

70cm: 1st - Poppy and Melissa Dilworth; 2nd – Rosie and Mandy McQuade; 3rd – Lady and Kelly-Ann McGrath.

80cm: 1st – Rosie and Mandy McQuade; 2nd – Diamond Milly and Heather Beattie; 3rd – Riley and Jenna Coote; 4th – Clover and Ciara Devery; 5th – Bob and Enda Friel.

90cm: 1st – Bob and Enda Friel; 2nd – Loui and Fergus McGirr; 3rd – Camowen Bullet and Jodie Lyons; 4th – Joey and Claire Maria Currie; 5th – Diamond Milly and David Beattie; 6th – Clover and Eoghan Devery.

1 metre: 1st – Bob and Enda Friel; 2nd – Clover and Eoghan Devery; 3rd – Camowen Bullet and Jodie Lyons; 4th – Loui and Fergus McGirr; 5th –Diamond Milly and David Beattie.

Strule Valley members continue their busy schedule with gridwork training in October with Mandi King, then Kyle Hayes and November sees Mark Robinson return for showjumping training. All training is at Ecclesville.

The Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday 26th October at the RDA, Omagh.

The Dolly Mixture Perpetual Shield will be awarded to the member who has attended the most riding club lessons/events throughout the year.