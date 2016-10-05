HOCKEY: Banbridge coach wants a super Sunday

Banbridge are focused on teeing up a winner-takes-all Sunday at this weekend’s EHL.

Banbridge HC host round one of Europe’s premier hockey tournament and are keen to make sure the club make it through to round two.

As many as 20 Olympians are expected to take to Havelock Park between Friday and Sunday as 12 top teams, including current European champions SV Kampong, descend on the town.

The winner of the four groups of three teams go through. Bann know they are up against it with Belgian gianst Royal Leopold to play on Sunday at 3.45pm.

All coach Mark Tumilty is asking, is that his side give themselves a chance by seeing off Paris Saint Germain on Saturday (pass-back 2.45pm).

“It’s going to be difficult,” he began.

“In saying that, the game on Saturday is definitely winnable, given the world rankings of the French national team and the Irish national team.

“We need to start the game well but if we can do that and get the win, anything can happen on Sunday.

“The Belgians will be hot favourites but on our own turf and with a bit of luck, you never know.

“Our focus is totally on Saturday’s game and on giving ourselves a chance.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a great event, especially to have it in Banbridge.”

Tumilty will pick a squad of 18 to compete this weekend. Ross Beattie will miss out as he continued to come-back from injury while the coach confirmed Johnny McKee and Jake Rowe with both be included after sitting out last weekend’s 4-1 win over Instonians.