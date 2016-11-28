HOCKEY: Banbridge postponement lets in Monkstown

Monkstown took advantage of Banbridge and Cork C of I’s postponement to move up two places into top spot in the men’s EY Hockey League thanks to a 3-1 win over UCD.

Top two prior to the weekend, Bann and C of I were due to meet on Saturday but, with the threat of frost in Co Down, the decision was taken on Friday evening to err on the side of caution and avoid the potential for a lengthy wasted journey.

James Corry of Instonians

As such, Town took their chance to move top as they came from a goal behind to beat UCD.

Jazze Henry’s classy opening goal was quickly countered by a Lee Cole drag-flick before Davy Carson added a double before half-time to complete the scoring.

At the bottom, Railway Union and Glenanne both picked up crucial wins.

For the former, they saw off bottom side Instonians, cutting the Belfast side five points adrift in a 4-3 defeat.

Mark English was the key man, netting a hat trick.

The first half ended 1-1 with William Robinson and Peter Catchpole exchanging goals before English opened his tally early in the second half.

Robinson missed a penalty stroke but Matthew McCord, from Inst’s second stroke, equalised for 2-2, setting up a thrilling final 18 minutes.

English, though, struck twice, rendering McCord’s late goal a mere consolation as Railway landed their first win since the opening day of the season.

Glenanne landed their first win of the campaign, continuing reigning champions Lisnagarvey’s recent tricky spell.

After a scoreless first half, Shane O’Donoghue opened the scoring from a corner.

Rowland Rixon-Fuller doubled the lead before Neal Glassey got one back but Gary Shaw sealed the deal with three minutes to go.

At Grange Road, Three Rock Rovers and Pembroke shared the spoils 2-2 in a result which neither side will be overly thrilled with.

Pembroke led twice in the first half via Olympians Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern. Kevin Mullins had made it 1-1 before Mitch Darling – another Olympian – saw his deflected shot loop into the goal to draw the game.