HOCKEY: Havelock all set for EHL giants

Havelock Park has been given a makeover this week to prepare for Europe’s premier tournament.

Banbridge Hockey Club will welcome over 20 Olympians this weekend when Round One of the European Hockey League comes to Havelock Park.

Some of the top clubs in Europe including the current European Club Champions, SV Kampong from the Netherlands, will line out to play from Friday to Sunday.

BHC President Roger Martin said: “After months of preparations, we are so excited that the EHL is finally here this weekend.

“This is the first time the competition has been held outside of mainland Europe so it is fantastic that we have been given the opportunity to host this world class competition and bring these top clubs to Banbridge.

“We are expecting over 20 Olympians to be playing for the different clubs over the weekend therefore this is a great opportunity for local hockey fans to get close to top level hockey.

“With Banbridge Men’s First XI playing in the competition, there is even greater excitement that the whole club can get behind and watch and support them in the EHL on home turf. We are expecting to see big crowds and we hope that this will give our boys a huge boost.

“Countless hours have been put in by our Executive Committee preparing for the EHL and we have over a 120 volunteers signed up to help us run the event at the weekend and we thank them all for their efforts to date.

“This is a great event and as well as a fantastic line up of hockey, there will be great food, a shopping village, music in the Guinness Tent and the Food Heartland Village on site for all to enjoy.”

Gates will open at 10.15am on Friday morning with the first match at 11.45am. Banbridge will play St Germain on Saturday at 2.45pm and Royal Leopold on Sunday at 3.45pm.

Tickets are available online at www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets and can be bought at the gate. More information including information on parking and the match schedule is available on www.banbridgehockeyclub.com.