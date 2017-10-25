HOCKEY: Ireland lose out in final test with Scotland

Ireland women wrapped up the test series against Scotland with a 2-1 defeat at Stormont.

Gillian Pinder’s goal proved a consolation after Scotland raced into a 2-0 lead off Fiona Bruce and Sarah Jameison.

“Overall, we were happy with the performances over the three games,” said Ireland coach Graham Shaw. “We are looking for consistency throughout and maybe at times we let the quality and tempo drop off.

“We were delighted to introduce four new caps over the series and look forward to the games ahead.”

Sarah Torrans had early chances for Ireland, with Jessica McMaster impressive before Scotland broke the deadlock against Liz Murphy, the latter earning her first senior cap.

It was 2-0 off a slick Jameison finish but Ireland hit back on 27 minutes with Pinder converting from a penalty corner.

Ireland carved out openings without a cutting edge across the third quarter and attacked in numbers late on but Scotland proved resolute to protect the lead.