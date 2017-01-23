HOCKEY: Ireland win World League 2 title in Kuala Lumpar

Ireland have cruised to the World League 2 title in Kuala Lumpur in front of a noticeably larger crowd than previous matches.

Goals from Anna O’Flanagan, Katie Mullan and Zoe Wilson sealed the deal for Ireland in a game dominated by the Irish.

Head coach Graham Shaw said: “The performance tonight was outstanding. We played a very attractive style of hockey and it was very enjoyable to watch, played in front of a huge home crowd.

“We have had an incredible experience and, have grown and learnt a lot as a group. This is our first competitive tournament in 18 months and we’re very proud,”

The opening goal came courtesy of a Chloe Watkins sweep to an unmarked O’Flanagan at the back post who gladly added to her goal haul for the tournament; 12 in total earning her the awards of Player of the Tournament and top goalscorer.

Two minutes later and against the run of play Malaysia were awarded a stroke and the game looked set to be tied, but Nuraini Rashid sent the ball wide.

Mullan doubled the lead in the 10th minute as she released a rocket on her reverse from the top of the circle, while surrounded by several defenders, that left the keeper no chance; the Malaysian stats list the shot as reaching 100km/hr.

The second half continued as the first had ended with Nicci Daly and Gillian Pinder accelerating at the Malaysian defence at will. Zoe Wilson got the third goal of the game.