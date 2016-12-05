HOCKEY: No Ulster derbies in Irish Cup quarters

There are no all-Ulster ties in the quarter-finals of the men’s and ladies’ Irish Senior Cups.

Four Ulster teams made it through to the last eight of the men’s competition and all have avoided each other.

Banbridge have been handed a home draw against Cork C of I while Instonians host holders Monkstown. Ulster Premier League side Cookstown travel to take on EY Hockey League’s UCD while Mossley face a trip to Dublin side Corinthian. Those ties will be played on January 21.

In the women’s competition, Ulster Premier League leaders Ballymoney are at home to the EY Hockey League’s basement side Pembroke while Ards host Cork Harlequins. Just one league place separates Ards and their opponents. Pegasus, meanwhile, are on the road as they take on Loreto. The ladies’ ties are to be played on January 28.

In the Irish Hockey Trophy, Campbellians will face Antrim or South Antrim while North Down host Ashton. Bangor will welcome either Queen’s or Bandon in ties to be played on January 21.

And in the women’s competition, Portadown will take on Galway or Ballymena. Rainey host either Raphoe of Cork C of I while, should Mossley see off Greenfields, they will be rewarded with a trip to Our Lady’s on January 28.

In the Irish Hockey Challenge, Kilkeel host Botanic on February 4.

FULL DRAWS

IRISH SENIOR CUP- MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 21/01/2017

Banbridge v Cork COI

UCD v Cookstown

Corinthian v Mossley

Instonians v Monkstown

IRISH SENIOR CUP- WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 28/01/2017

UCD v Hermes/Monkstown

Ballymoney v Pembroke

Loreto v Pegasus

Ards v Cork Harlequins

IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 21/01/2017.

North Down v Ashton

Campbellians v Antrim/South Antrim

Limerick v Weston

Bangor v Queens/Bandon

IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 28/01/2017.

Our Lady’s v Greenfields/Mossley

Rainey v Raphoe/Cork COI

Portadown v Galway/Ballmena

Bandon v NUIG

IRISH HOCKEY CHALLENGE MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 4/02/17.

Bray v Portrane

Catholic Institute v Waterford

IRISH HOCKEY CHALLENGE WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 4/02/17

Kilkeel v Botanic

Belvedere v Blackrock

Clonmel v Wexford

Mullingar v Greenfields