HOCKEY: No Ulster derbies in Irish Cup quarters

There are no all-Ulster ties in the quarter-finals of the men’s and ladies’ Irish Senior Cups.
Four Ulster teams made it through to the last eight of the men’s competition and all have avoided each other.
Banbridge have been handed a home draw against Cork C of I while Instonians host holders Monkstown. Ulster Premier League side Cookstown travel to take on EY Hockey League’s UCD while Mossley face a trip to Dublin side Corinthian. Those ties will be played on January 21.
In the women’s competition, Ulster Premier League leaders Ballymoney are at home to the EY Hockey League’s basement side Pembroke while Ards host Cork Harlequins. Just one league place separates Ards and their opponents. Pegasus, meanwhile, are on the road as they take on Loreto. The ladies’ ties are to be played on January 28.
In the Irish Hockey Trophy, Campbellians will face Antrim or South Antrim while North Down host Ashton. Bangor will welcome either Queen’s or Bandon in ties to be played on January 21.
And in the women’s competition, Portadown will take on Galway or Ballymena. Rainey host either Raphoe of Cork C of I while, should Mossley see off Greenfields, they will be rewarded with a trip to Our Lady’s on January 28.
In the Irish Hockey Challenge, Kilkeel host Botanic on February 4.
FULL DRAWS
IRISH SENIOR CUP- MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 21/01/2017
Banbridge v Cork COI
UCD v Cookstown
Corinthian v Mossley
Instonians v Monkstown
IRISH SENIOR CUP- WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 28/01/2017
UCD v Hermes/Monkstown
Ballymoney v Pembroke
Loreto v Pegasus
Ards v Cork Harlequins
IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 21/01/2017.
North Down v Ashton
Campbellians v Antrim/South Antrim
Limerick v Weston
Bangor v Queens/Bandon
IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 28/01/2017.
Our Lady’s v Greenfields/Mossley
Rainey v Raphoe/Cork COI
Portadown v Galway/Ballmena
Bandon v NUIG
IRISH HOCKEY CHALLENGE MEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 4/02/17.
Bray v Portrane
Catholic Institute v Waterford
IRISH HOCKEY CHALLENGE WOMEN. TO BE PLAYED ON 4/02/17
Kilkeel v Botanic
Belvedere v Blackrock
Clonmel v Wexford
Mullingar v Greenfields