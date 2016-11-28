HOCKEY: Pegasus draw with Railway Union

Former international Kate Dillon’s first goal of the season in the last two minutes saw Railway Union salvage a draw from their Park Avenue date with Pegasus.

The Ulster side took the lead early on when a loose aerial clearance from Railway was intercepted and worked across the backline for Taite Doherty to score.

Pegasus captain Alex Speers disputes a decision with the umpire

The Dubliners levelled in the second quarter when Railway worked a couple of short, secure passes to Nina Heisterkamp who passed to Emma Smyth to neatly slot away.

Pegs went back in front, however, from a corner with Alex Speers taking the ball past the first runner to shoot home.

The final quarter was similarly end-to-end with Railway having most of the play.

Throwing caution to the wind, they withdrew their goalkeeper in the last three minutes and it drew instant dividends, winning a corner that Dillon deflected home.

The league has broken into three distinct tiers as the leading trio moved further clear of the chasing pack of four while the bottom three sit in a major battle to avoid relegation.

At the top, Hermes-Monkstown, UCD and Cork Harlequins all won away from home to look in strong shape to earn an EY Champions Trophy place.

Against bottom-placed Pembroke, Hermes-Monkstown were made to work all the way before prevailing 4-1.

Sorcha Clarke was the key player for UCD as she netted her fifth and sixth goals of the campaign in their 2-1 win over Belfast Harlequins in Deramore Park.

She exchanged goals with Amy Geddes in the first quarter before nicking the key goal in the second quarter.

Cork Harlequins, meanwhile, recorded their sixth win from eight games with a 3-1 success at Ards. The result puts seven points between Cork and Ards in third and fourth, respectively.

Loreto are up to fifth with a 1-0 win over Ulster Elks, Hayley Mulcahy’s 20th minute goal the crucial factor.