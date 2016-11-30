HOCKEY: Ulster quad make Ireland debuts

Former schoolboy rivals Sean Murray and Johnny McKee made their international debuts together in Spain on Tuesday.

Ex Wallace skipper Murray was joined on the pitch by Lisnagarvey team-mate Matthew Nelson while Banbridge duo McKee and Jamie Wright made it four young stars on their Ireland debuts.

They were at the opposite end of the scale to fellow Ulsterman Mikie Watt as the former Garvey forward made his 200th appearance for Ireland, following in the footsteps of Ronan Gormley and Eugene Magee.

The young Irish side were beaten 4-0 by their hosts but will have a chance to put that right on Thursday in their second and final match of the trip.

Then the debutant quad will have to report back to to their clubs quickly with Garvey set to host Monkstown and Banbridge welcoming Three Rock Rovers in the Irish Senior Cup on Saturday.