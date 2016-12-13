HOCKEY: Ulster sides face Junior Cup road-trips

Almost all of the remaining Ulster clubs face road-trips in the quarter-finals of the men’s and women’s Irish Junior Cup competitions.
In the men’s draw, Banbridge will travel to Glenanne while South Antrim go to Three Rock Rovers.
Instonians have also been drawn away from home and will take on Bandon.
In the women’s competition, Queen’s are the only Ulster team to be drawn at home as they welcome UCD. Lisnagarvey Hockey Club will go to Old Alex.
FULL DRAW MENS IRISH JUNIOR CUP
Cork C of I v Pembroke
Glenanne v Banbridge
Bandon v Instonians
Three Rock Rovers v South Antrim
LADIES IRISH JUNIOR CUP
Cork Harlequins v Pembroke
Old Alex v Lisnagarvey
Railway Union v Loreto
Queen’s v UCD