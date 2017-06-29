Hot prospect Smiley and British Touring Car team taking pole position in Belfast

Carrick driver Chris Smiley and his British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) team BTC Norlin Racing will be attending an exciting automotive event in Belfast this weekend.

Districts, a two-day show featuring a range of classic, off-road, exotic vehicles and motorbikes, is being held at the former B&Q warehouse – South13 – on Boucher Road, Belfast.

The BTC Norlin Racing team will be in Belfast this weekend

BTCC fans will have the opportunity to meet Chris and fellow BTC Norlin Racing driver and Dave Newsham alongside their Chevrolet Cruze cars.

Smiley recently produced a career best performance at the famous Croft Circuit in Yorkshire by finishing in 13th place. This also places him 13th in the independent drivers’ standings in what is his debut BTCC season.

Smiley commented: “We are thrilled to be involved in Districts this weekend. As the BTCC is predominantly based in England and Scotland, this is a rare opportunity for local motorsport fans to come and see the cars up-close and personal.

“We’re really excited to get the opportunity to meet motorsports fans from across Northern Ireland.”

Organised by the globally recognised I Love Bass team, the family-friendly event will also feature a live music stage, a street-food café and a zone where visitors will get a chance to sample some of the exciting activities that South13 has to offer.

The Districts event is the curtain raiser at the former B&Q warehouse, which has been restored and renamed as part of an innovative new social enterprise project directed by Square Pit Productions – the team behind Belfast’s T13. The venue has plans to host a programme of sport, art, dance, movies, music and enterprise whilst providing a valuable resource to a range of organisations in the south and west of the city.

Districts takes place on Saturday 1st July (3pm – 8pm) and Sunday 2nd July (12pm – 6pm). Visit www.districts-show.com for a full run down of events.